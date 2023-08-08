Tributes
Hawaii Island police searching for suspects in series of PVS license plate thefts

Hawaii Police Department is investigating series of license plate thefts in Kona
Hawaii Police Department is investigating series of license plate thefts in Kona(Polynesian Voyaging Society)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Police Department is investigating a series of license plate thefts.

Police say that nine specialty license plates were stolen from parked vehicles during the day on Aug. 5 in Kona.

All of the stolen license plates were Polynesian Voyaging Society license plates.

Police advise car owners to park in attended or secured parking lots and use special license plate screws that require a security wrench to remove.

The department has not identified a suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact their non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

