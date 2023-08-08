Cutting-edge tech is helping these UH students be on the ‘forefront of science’ in brain research

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cutting-edge research is happening right here in Hawaii when it comes to learning more about how the brain functions.

The Brain and Behavior Lab at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is doing some fascinating work around recovery for patients with neurological damage.

It even analyzes the long-term brain effects of COVID-19 — what most people refer to as “COVID brain fog” or “long COVID.”

Assistant professor and lab director Jonas Vibell leads a team of approximately 10 students working on a number of projects, including the COVID-19 research.

”Understanding how the mind works and finding better tools to measure how our minds and our brains are not performing is critical to be able to understand them and to be able to do something about it,” said Vibell.

The lab is one of the first in the nation to utilize a technology known as “optically pumped magnetometry” which allows researchers to get a better picture and understanding of brain activity.

”It’s really exciting and it really feels like we’re on the forefront of science,” said Kyra Gauthier Dickey, a Brain and Behavior Lab member and UH Manoa psychology PhD student. “Had I not been in this lab, I would have no idea that these kinds of fascinating projects are being created.”

“To be able to work on something that has a local impact, it feels good,” she said.

