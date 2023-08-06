Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Veterans have until Aug. 9 to file for retroactive benefits for toxin exposure-related conditions

A VA event at Ala Moana Hotel today will help answer your questions.Joining us to tell us more is Amy Rohlfs of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Wednesday, Aug. 9, is the deadline to enroll in expanded Veterans Affairs benefits under the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” or PACT Act.

Veteran Affairs’ Hawaii Division is hosting a face-to-face event to help veterans register and answer questions today at the Garden Lanai Ballroom of the Ala Moana Hotel from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. More than 4,000 veterans have registered for PACT Act benefits so far.

Amy Rohlfs, Public Affairs Officer of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to explain details and how to apply.

“I want to make sure that all veterans know that even if they are already registered for VA services, this is an expansion. It is expanding healthcare benefits and compensation,” Rohlfs said.

Who is eligible? Veterans, their dependents and surviving family members of a veteran can apply for healthcare and payments if the veteran was exposed to burn pits, agent orange or other toxic materials during their military service.

In order to receive retroactive benefits since the law was established on Aug. 10, 2022, applicants must register with the VA before or on Aug. 9, 2023.

After Aug. 9, veterans can claim PACT Act benefits from that date going forward. There is no deadline.

Applications can be submitted in person, through VA.gov/PACT or by calling 1-800-MYVA411.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben and Dolores Lum
Loved ones identify elderly couple killed in multiple-vehicle crash on H-1
North Shore residents cut away fabric from deteriorating erosion mitigation structures.
North Shore residents roll up their sleeves to clean up deteriorating sand burritos from the beach
Times Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani and Kunia were also uncovered to have credit card...
Investigation underway after card skimmers found at several Hawaii grocery store locations
HPD searching for pack of thieves after string of break-ins, robberies in Kakaako
HPD searching for pack of at least 8 thieves who ‘ransacked’ Kakaako businesses
Police continue search for 3rd suspect involved in kidnapping, robbery in Kahala
HPD: Suspects carjacked victim in Kahala at gunpoint, forced him into trunk

Latest News

File photo of a brush fire Aug. 3 in Waipio. Leeward areas will have a higher threat of fire...
FIRST ALERT: High wind, fire watches issued ahead of dry, gusty weather
File image
Firefighters contain early morning brush fire near Wahiawa
Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues a month into rehab facility
Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues one month at rehab facility
A teen critically wounded in a Leeward Oahu shooting back in June continues to recover at a...
Richianna DeGuzman’s road to recovery continues one month at rehab facility