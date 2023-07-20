VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NBA star Shaquille O’Neal was in Hawaii recently, but he needed a bit of help when he hit the pool.

A group of kids helped “rescue” the biggest kid in the pool on Kauai this week.

In a video, O’Neal pretended to struggle in the water, saying “Help, I’m drowning.”

Several kids flocked to his rescue and kept him afloat.

The Hall of Famer was also on Oahu this past weekend, deejaying at the Republik nightclub.

