Investigation launched after newborn found dead at Oahu public housing complex

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirm a newborn baby was found dead at the Kuhio Park Terrace public housing complex on Tuesday.

Sources told HNN the infant girl was discovered in a trash can.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene.

HPD said the mother was admitted into a nearby hospital.

Police said they are currently investigating the case an an “unattended death.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.