Investigation launched after newborn found dead at Oahu public housing complex
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirm a newborn baby was found dead at the Kuhio Park Terrace public housing complex on Tuesday.
Sources told HNN the infant girl was discovered in a trash can.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene.
HPD said the mother was admitted into a nearby hospital.
Police said they are currently investigating the case an an “unattended death.”
