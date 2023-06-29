Hawaii leaders react to SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action in college admissions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii leaders are weighing in Thursday on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions.

The high court says race cannot be a factor and it’s forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

University of Hawaii’s president David Lassner says the decision is “beyond disappointing.”

In a statement released Thursday, Lassner said:

We are now analyzing the Supreme Court ruling and will need to determine if any changes will be required to adhere to the ruling while maintaining our commitments to diversity and equity to meet the educational and workforce needs of Hawaii.

Hirono expressed a similar sentiment saying the high court’s decision has taken the country backwards.

She also said in a statement:

Given our country’s long history of racial discrimination and the stark racial inequality that continues to this day, for Justices to focus on whether the benefits of diversity can be measured precisely is shortsighted and detached from reality.

The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned cases reaching back 45 years in invalidating admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively.

The decision, like last year’s momentous abortion ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, marked the realization of a long-sought conservative legal goal in finding that race-conscious admissions plans violate the Constitution and a law that applies to recipients of federal funding, as almost all colleges and universities are.

Those schools will be forced to reshape their admissions practices, especially top schools that are more likely to consider the race of applicants.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.