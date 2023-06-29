Hawaii to delist Falls of Clyde ship from Register of Historic Places

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The iconic Falls of Clyde ship at Honolulu Harbor will soon lose its historic designation.

In a statement released today, the state Department of Transportation plans to delist the vessel from the Hawaiʻi Register of Historic Places to expedite its removal and redevelop Pier 7, where the ship is moored.

Officials say the delisting is not a reflection of the Falls of Clyde’s status -- but a move to help remove red tape that’s kept the landmark inactive for 15 years

“It is going to take place, we can’t combat that. But we have an opinion that the ship, given the right resources can in fact be salvaged,” said Bruce McEwan, President of the Friends of the Fall of Clyde. “And we’re saying that if the state or when the state puts out requests for a proposal to remove this ship, we will challenge anything that sounds like that they want to ship dismantled or otherwise destroyed.”

The state Harbors Division worries the deteriorating ship could block the harbor and pose safety hazards during a hurricane and wants it removed but historic preservation groups say those claims were unfounded.

“They started making public statements about safety that undercuts our ability to raise funds,” McEwan said.

McEwan of the Friends of the Falls of Clyde, which owns the ship, says when the state impounded the ship in 2016, it hurt efforts to raise money to save the world’s last surviving four-masted, full-rigged ship.

Built in 1878, the Falls of Clyde is the last sailing oil tanker.

The state withdrew the nonprofit’s proposal to move the ship to Scotland where it was built, citing the nonprofit’s inability to secure a performance bond, estimated to cost at least $3.5 million.

But advocates remain hopeful that the ship can be salvaged and restored for future generations.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.