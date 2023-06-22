Amid mounting safety concerns, a favorite swim spot is again facing demolition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A favorite swim spot may be a thing of the past by late 2024.

The protected swimming cove known as Cromwells is popular with people seeking both tranquility and thrills — from jumping off surrounding sea walls.

But there’s a new effort afoot to close the area because of safety concerns.

Originally constructed in 1938 as a boat basin for private vessels, the Diamond Head Breakwater and Koko Head Breakwater create a calm swimming basin next to the beach.

But after injuries at the basin, a sign at the site reads:

“Two individuals have been paralyzed for life at this location. No diving.”

Beachgoers continue to dive.

Despite concerns over beachgoers’ safety, community members have rejected previous attempts to remove the breakwater.

In 2018, property owner the Doris Duke Foundation petitioned the state for a permit to remove the breakwater after injured swimmers decided to sue.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources did not give the go-ahead for the demolition proposal.

The Doris Duke Foundation subsequently ceded the Diamond Head Breakwater to the state Land Department. Now the state Land Department is seeking the BLNR’s green light for demolition.

The Doris Duke Foundation, coastal regulators, and the state Land Department will bring the proposal to the board this Friday. Critics of the plan say removal of the breakwater could actually make the area more dangerous.

Kahala resident William Saunders wants the breakwater preserved, explaining that its removal will “destroy the swim basin.”

“With the breakwater taken down to near sea level, the waves will overtop it and create basically a washing machine or toilet bowl in here and smash people up against the rocks,” said Saunders.

If the proposal is accepted, the project would take six to nine months to complete.

