MFD investigating after large fire destroys business in Kahului

Images of the fire show flames shooting out of the structure and heavy smoke filling the night...
Images of the fire show flames shooting out of the structure and heavy smoke filling the night sky.(Maui Fire Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department is investigating after a large fire destroyed a building in Kahului overnight.

The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. Friday at the former Plantation Grindz and Dairy Queen building located on Lono Avenue.

Images of the fire show flames shooting out of the structure and heavy smoke filling the night sky.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the structure was over 70% involved.

MFD said crews worked to knock down and control the fire for about two hours until they were able to extinguished the blaze just after 4 a.m.

Officials said the fire caused about $440,000 in damages — about $232,000 to the structure, $175,000 to the contents, and $33,000 for a vehicle that was damaged.

An investigation is underway into what caused the blaze.

