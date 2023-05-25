Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tiny wasps released to save Hawaii coffee farms from invasive beetle

Tiny Wasps Released to Save Hawaii Coffee Farms from Invasive Beetle
Tiny Wasps Released to Save Hawaii Coffee Farms from Invasive Beetle(David Honsberger)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KA’U (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tiny wasps the size of dust particles could be the answer to saving Hawaii Coffee farms.

And now UH researchers plan to set a swarm free on Hawaii Island.

Tens of thousands of Phymastichus Coffea are currently being bred in a lab before a release in September in Ka’u.

The goal? Kill the invasive Coffee Berry Borer Beetle.

Nearly 50 experiments show the wasps specifically target the Coffee Berry Borer.

Researchers say this population control method is up to 50% more effective than insecticides.

Tiny Wasps Released to Save Hawaii Coffee Farms from Invasive Beetle
Tiny Wasps Released to Save Hawaii Coffee Farms from Invasive Beetle(University of Hawaii)

“It’ll come and sit on the on the back of the beetle, and it will insert its stinger. Its angling apparatus into the body of the beetle between the wings and lay eggs in it. And then the eggs hatch. And the larvae of the Wasp eat the inside of the beetle and kill it,” said Mark Wright, UH Professor, and Extension Entomologist.

If the wasps are effective in Ka’u, researchers plan to do more releases in Kona, Waialua on Oahu, and Maui.

The US Department of Agriculture is funding about $750,000 for the project.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Jan Martin, employee at Island Grocery Depot.
Where have all the workers gone? Hawaii’s chief economist explains
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth

Latest News

Evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered...
Dozens of illegal ivory, turtle shells confiscated from Hawaii antique shop
Everything you need to know for Memorial Day weekend
LIST: What city services are operating (and which aren’t) over Memorial Day weekend
A United Airlines flight was forced to return to San Francisco after a mechanical issue.
Mechanical issues force Honolulu-bound flight to return to SFO
File photo
Former city building chief sentenced to 5 years for role in bribery scheme
Building fire in Waialua.
Man in his 70s dead after fast-moving blaze tears through Waialua apartment building