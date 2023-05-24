Outrigger hospitality group acquires beloved Kaanapali Beach Hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Outrigger Hospitality Group has acquired the Kaanapali Beach Hotel and Lahaina’s Plantation Inn bed-and-breakfast for an undisclosed amount.

The Ka’anapali Beach Hotel is a beachfront resort on Maui, renowned as “Hawai’i’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.” The property spans 11 acres with 432 rooms and recently completed a $75 million property-wide renovation

This transaction is expected to close on July 26.

“Outrigger’s investment in a full-service Maui resort underscores our confidence in this iconic destination and our commitment to its community,” said Jeff Wagoner, president, and CEO of Outrigger Hospitality Group.

Outrigger will also take ownership of The Plantation Inn, an 18-room bed and breakfast in historic Lahaina Town, located steps from Maui’s famous Front Street.

We’ve asked Outrigger if there will be any staffing cuts but have not received a response.

Travelers can book a room today for OUTRIGGER Kā'anapali Beach Hotel at www.kbhmaui.com and The Plantation Inn at www.theplantationinn.com, as well as www.outrigger.com for stays from July 26.

