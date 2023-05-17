5 divers cited for series of fishing, safety violations in Windward Oahu waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -State authorities on Saturday cited five divers for a series of fishing and safety violations in Windward Oahu.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said officers responded after receiving numerous complaints of people removing large amounts of ocean resources in the Lanikai and Kailua areas.

When officers arrived around 10:30 p.m., they spotted two groups of lights in the water near Popoia Islet and around the Mokulua Islets.

The men in the water did not have their illuminated diver’s flags, which is required for night diving, officials said.

Five divers were cited for various violations, including taking undersized uhu (parrotfish), kala (unicorn fish), no divers flags, and taking regulated species — like a slipper lobster — using spears.

Those cited include:

Tom Joseph, 31

Francis Bossy, 32

Ray Bossy, 24

Billy Edsin, 53

Ryan Pito, 35

All five men are set to appear in Kaneohe district court on June 15.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.