Suspect arrested and charged in unprovoked attack of Kaimuki homeowner

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with felony assault following an allegedly unprovoked attack in Kaimuki, said officials.

According to witnesses, the suspect, Branie-Ann Peterman, 37, was peering through the window of a home on 9th and Harding Avenue when the homeowner opened the door and told her to leave.

Then, according to witnesses, Peterman allegedly attacked the victim, hitting them in the head with a metal pipe.

According to officials, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Officials say Peterman is currently in police custody and is facing felony assault charges.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.