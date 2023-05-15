Police hunt for gunman after an alleged shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a an alleged shooting in Kalihi Friday night.

Police say they are trying to track down a gunman accused of allegedly shooting a man at an alleged game room.

Officials say the incident occurred around 6 p.m. at a home on Wilson Place, not far from the Kalihi Valley District Park.

Authorities say the victim, a 35-year-old man, was working security at the alleged gameroom when an unidentified gunman allegedly shot him.

Officials say the victim was brought to the hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery.

Authorities say the motive behind the attack is currently unclear and Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

This story is ongoing.

