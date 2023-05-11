Tributes
Three NCAA Tournament teams among 2023 Diamond Head Classic field

Hawaii Basketball
Hawaii Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eight-team field for the 2023 Diamond Head Classic was released on Thursday, set to feature three teams that made last season’s March Madness Tournament.

Defending champion and host school Hawaii returns along with Georgia Tech, Nevada, Old Dominion, Saint Mary’s, Temple, TCU and UMass.

Each of the teams will play in one game per day, advancing through the bracket over the three-day tourney.

The 2023 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic is set to run on December 21, 22 and 24 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

