HNN honored with 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has received 10 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards for excellence in journalism. The awards include coverage for such critical events as the Mauna Loa eruption, the investigation of the Red Hill water crisis and staffing concerns at Hilo Medical Center. HNN was also recognized for “Overall Excellence” and digital excellence.

“The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards set an extremely high standard for journalism,” said Hawaii News Now News Director Scott Duff. “Being recognized for 10 awards out of the 14 categories showcases the remarkable breadth of talent on our team, and their commitment to deliver great work for the community we serve every day. "

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism since 1971. Recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession.

Hawaii News Now General Manager Katie Pickman says the awards are an honor achieved and celebrated by the entire staff.

“The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards highlight the significance of the work the HNN team delivers every day,” she said.

“Great journalism, and great investigative journalism, is so critical to serving the people of Hawaii and we are honored to be recognized for the skills and passion of our news professionals.”

Here’s the full list of awards:

Breaking News Coverage: Mauna Loa Erupts

Continuing Coverage: Hilo Medical Center: Over Capacity & Understaffed

Digital: Hawaii News Now

Excellence in Innovation: Red Hill: One Year Later

Excellence In Video: Oahu’s Most Elite Lifeguards Expand Their Reach

Hard News: Hilo Medical Center: Over Capacity & Understaffed

Investigative Reporting: Pinky’s Hempire

Newscast: Hawaii News Now First at 4:00pm,

Podcast: The Other Side of Paradise – “The Alleged Russian Spy Drama Grabbing Hawaii Headlines”

Overall Excellence: Hawaii News Now

This isn’t the only recent achievement being celebrated by the HNN team.

On May 3,Hawaii News Now and its programming partners received 13 Regional Emmy nominations, which also included a nod for Overall Excellence. The Emmy Awards will be announced on June 3.

