Probe determines oxygen cylinder was source of deadly ambulance fire, but cause remains unknown

By HNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The source of a deadly ambulance fire last year was a portable oxygen cylinder’s regulator assembly, but a months-long investigation could not determine the exact cause for ignition.

The city released the final report Wednesday morning.

The Emergency Care Research Institute determine possible causes for the blaze could include contamination or particulates in the oxygen cylinder.

The fire happened in August 2022, and the early focus was on the oxygen regulator.

A 91-year-old patient was killed in the blaze was paramedic Jeff Wilkinson was critically injured.

A Honolulu EMS spokesperson said Wilkinson is still “recovering at home and we keep him in our thoughts.”

READ THE FULL REPORT:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

