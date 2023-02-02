Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday.

These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.

The app is called “Park Smarter,” and can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android smart devices.

Parking fees will remain the same, and the meters will still accept coins.

This new payment method comes after many digital parking meters in Honolulu stopped taking credit cards after Verizon shut down its 3G network.

