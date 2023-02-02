Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Heads up, Oahu drivers: 1,700 city parking meters now accepting payments via app

A house in Waipahu went up in flames overnight.
By HNN Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Oahu drivers: Roughly 1,700 parking meters can now accept payments through a new mobile app in an effort to modernize, the city announced Wednesday.

These meters are mainly in Honolulu, from Chinatown to Waikiki, and they’ll have special stickers on them, the city said.

The app is called “Park Smarter,” and can be downloaded for free on both iOS and Android smart devices.

Parking fees will remain the same, and the meters will still accept coins.

This new payment method comes after many digital parking meters in Honolulu stopped taking credit cards after Verizon shut down its 3G network.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An attempted murder investigation is underway after police say a suspect intentionally ran over...
HPD and witnesses: ‘Crazed’ suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A group of Native Hawaiian homeless decided to occupy a Maili property.
After years on the beach, these Native Hawaiians occupied a housing complex. Some got to stay
State Sen. Kurt Fevella violated the Senate’s anti-harassment policy when he compared the...
Green files harassment claim against lawmaker who compared housing director to the devil
Neighbors say fatal car crash shows dangers of Punchbowl intersection
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mokapu Saddle Road and Kapaa Quarry Road.
Bicyclist dies after ramming into rear of flatbed truck in Kailua

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FBI arrests ex-Punahou basketball coach on charges relating to possessing child sex abuse material
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Feb. 2, 2023)
Waipahu house fire
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
Marine debris found in 56-foot-long whales stomach.
Scientists: Marine debris likely contributed to death of whale that washed ashore on Kauai