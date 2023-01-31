Larry Rivera, legendary Kauai entertainer known as Mr. Coco Palms, dies at 92

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Larry Rivera, a legendary Kauai entertainer known as Mr. Coco Palms has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 92 years old.

Rivera had a very notable life in the entertainment industry having started his career in the 50s.

He performed for over 50 years at the fame Coco Palms hotel. Even working alongside Elvis in Blue Hawaii and sharing the stage with Don Ho and Patti Page.

With his entertainment career spanning nearly seven decades, Rivera earned many accolades and awards including a Na Hoku Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award.

His family said he was hospitalized in early January after a recent car crash, which later revealed other medical problems.

Rivera is commonly known as Kauai’s “living legend of Hawaii music.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

