Maui County building evacuated after mayor’s office receives ‘troubling’ call

The Secretary of the Army is on Oahu, connecting with military members. But at Schofield Barracks, some Red Hill families were not satisfied.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:56 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities evacuated the Maui County building and surrounding areas on Wednesday after police said someone called in a threat.

Police said just before 9:30 a.m., the mayor’s office received a “troubling” call.

Officials evacuated employees and the public from Kalana O Maui and adjacent buildings.

Officers searched the area, then let people re-enter all buildings by 11 a.m.

“It is unfortunate that critical resources such as emergency responders are diverted from other emergency calls so that they can respond to threats such as this, however we take all threats seriously and are grateful that everyone is safe,” said Mahina Martin, chief of communications and public affairs for Maui County.

The incident is still under investigation.

