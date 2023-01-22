Tributes
PHOTOS: Heading to ‘The Eddie’? Share your photos with us!

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re heading to the big-wave surf contest on Sunday at Waimea Bay, share your photos with us!

This will be the 34th year for the contest, but it has only run nine times. The contest was last held in 2016.

Some 40,000 spectators are expected to flock to Waimea Bay on Sunday for “The Eddie” and the chance to see the world’s top big-wave surfers take on monster surf.

Special Section: ‘The Eddie’

