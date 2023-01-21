Tributes
After nearly 6 years of leadership, Maui Health's first CEO announces retirement

Maui Health CEO announces retirement
Maui Health CEO announces retirement(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Health Chief Executive Officer Michael Rembis has announced Friday that he will retire from his position this spring.

In a letter to hospital staff, Rembis said he plans to remain on island and looks forward to spending more time with his family.

After 40 years as a health care leader, he joined Maui Health in 2017 as it’s first CEO.

Maui Health said his leadership has led to significant improvements for the Maui Health hospitals and clinics across the county.

“As I reflect on my time at Maui Health, I am proud of the many accomplishments we have made and the incredible team of professionals that have made it all possible,” Rembis said. “I leave knowing that Maui Health is positioned well for future growth, expanded specialty services, and exceptional care by a health care team that is committed to serving the Maui County community.”

The organization added under Rembis’ leadership, they were able to open a therapy center and recruit several new physician specialists to care for the Maui community.

Maui Health said it will begin planning for a smooth leadership transition and will initiate a national search for a new CEO.

