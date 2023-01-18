Ron Menor, longtime Hawaii politician who brought ‘passionate service’ to elected office, dies at 67

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67.

Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”

“We remember fondly Ron’s passionate service to the people of Hawaii over the many years he served in the Legislature and on the Honolulu City Council,” Green said, in a statement.

Menor is survived by his wife Patricia; and sons Benjamin, Andrew and Anthony.

Menor was the son of the late Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Menor and Lilian Menor.

Menor’s career spanned decades in office. He served in the Honolulu City Council, as a state representative in the 1980s and 1990s, and a state senators in the 2000s.

Menor began his career as a law clerk for the Hawaii Supreme Court.

In an interview with the Hawaii State Bar Association, he said his decision to pursue the law and become a public servant was influenced by his father.

“My decision to enter the legal profession was also motivated by my desire to make a difference in the lives of people,” he said.

