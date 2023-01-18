Tributes
Hawaii gas price average finally below $5, but still higher than national trend

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:39 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has finally passed a long-awaited price plateau at the pump.

AAA said the state average for a gallon of regular is now below $5.

It currently stands just under $4.98 a gallon — a welcome change from the $5.62 average Hawaii saw at the peak price spike in July.

But Hawaii has been slow to catch up to the national trend, with the national average now sitting at $3.36.

Hawaii is also the most expensive state by a significant margin. The second highest gas prices is California where the average is 45 cents lower at $4.43.

