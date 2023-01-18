Tributes
Connectivity issues cause incoming call disruption to Kauai County offices, services

Kauai, Hawaii
Kauai, Hawaii(Hawaii News Now Graphic Library)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:44 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai County officials said connectivity issues are disrupting incoming calls to offices and services.

Officials said unavailable services include the non-emergency Kauai Police Department dispatch line. However, the county said the 911 emergency service is still operational.

The county said it will issue updates when the service is restored.

This story will be updated.

