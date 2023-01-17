Tributes
Once again, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in

Honolulu, Hawaii / HNN
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For another year in a row, Hawaii has been ranked the worst state to drive in.

That’s according to a new analysis out Monday from the financial website Wallethub.

Researchers compared all 50 states across 31 key metrics, including average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality.

According to the results, Hawaii had the highest average gas prices, followed by California and Nevada.

Hawaii also had some of the highest auto maintenance costs and the most days with precipitation.

The analysis also said Hawaii had some of the fewest car washes per capita and auto repair shops per capita.

Nationwide, researchers estimate that a typical driver wasted 51 hours stuck in traffic last year, resulting in nearly $900 in lost time.

Washington State was ranked the second-worst state to drive in.

The best states to drive in: Iowa, Georgia and Ohio.

