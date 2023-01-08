Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched a second-degree attempted murder case after a large fight and subsequent shooting in Maili.

According to police and EMS, over 20 people were involved in the fight along Mailona and Kulaaupuni Street, near Maili Community Park.

Authorities were called our around 3:30 a.m. and when officers arrived on scene, they reported hearing approximately three gunshots. Following that, numerous vehicle fled the area as people ran away, police said.

A woman in her early 30s was found with a gunshot wound to her right leg, and taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to EMS.

At last check Sunday morning, no arrests were made in the case. Additional details were limited.

This story may be updated.

