University of Hawaii athletics director David Matlin plans to retire in June

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii Athletics Director David Matlin announced on Wednesday that he will retire from his position at the University effective June 2nd.

The reason for his retirement is not known at this time.

“David Matlin has been a fantastic UH Mānoa Athletics Director and is truly going out on top, he is a highly respected senior AD and leader in the Big West Conference, the Mountain West Conference and nationally.” UH President David Lassner said in a statement.

“David has navigated UH through multiple crises including COVID-19 and the unexpected loss of Aloha Stadium. He has strengthened our program financially by reducing costs where possible and creating new revenue streams. David has led us with integrity and responsibility through the initial upheavals in intercollegiate athletics that are now shaking the foundations of amateurism, including the introduction of the transfer portal and Name/Image/Likeness (NIL). He has given UH our exceptionally strong current cadre of head coaches who are at UH Mānoa by choice because they care deeply about Hawaiʻi and our university. And most of all, David has never wavered from putting the health and safety and academic success of our student athletes first. I can’t wait to see what successes and joys David’s next chapter brings to the Matlins.”

Matlin took the position of AD in 2015, during his tenure he’s hired 16 head coaches — the most by any AD in school history — while experiencing success on and off the field with graduation rates at an all-time high and two National Championships for men’s volleyball, 30 teams participating in National postseason play, 14 conference titles and five bowl game invites for the football team.

He also led the athletics program through the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of Aloha Stadium.

“My heart is filled with gratitude as the University of Hawai’i has provided me with incredible experiences, friendships, and a top notch graduate education from the Shidler College of Business. Special thanks to President Lassner for his leadership and support of Intercollegiate athletics during these unprecedented times.” David Matlin said in a statement. “There is much to do between now and the end of this academic year, so my focus will be on ensuring a smooth transition to the next AD and continuing the positive momentum we have built in all of our programs. Mahalo nui loa and GO ‘BOWS!”

Prior to UH, Matlin was a local business leader, including time as the executive director of the Hawaii Bowl and the Diamond Head Classic.

When he retires in June, Matlin will be the fifth-longest serving Athletics Director in school history behind Otto “Proc” Klum, Stan Sheriff, Hugh Yoshida, and Hank Vasconcellos.

