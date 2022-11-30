Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported five additional coronavirus deaths and 1,012 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 367,352.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,737.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption, Nov. 30, 2022
State develops plan as lava approaches key Hawaii Island highway
"The Rock" set out to "right his wrongs' by buying up plenty of candy bars at a Hawaii 7-Eleven.
‘The Rock’ buys every Snickers at a Hawaii 7-Eleven to ‘right his wrongs’
Four empty cases of beer littered the sidewalk near what neighbors say was the scene of an...
Police sources: Man shot in the head may not have been intended target
On Monday, Hawaiians celebrated La Kuokoa, also known as Hawaiian Independence Day. Many...
Native Hawaiians see special significance in Mauna Loa erupting on La Kuokoa
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week
City knew for years about lead concerns at shooting range, but did little to warn workers of danger
The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Hawaii reports 6 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
Generic Image
911 sees more calls for help as RSV infections among Hawaii kids soar