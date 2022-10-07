Here’s why ‘frogs’ are causing headaches for Honolulu’s rail project

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are being raised about “frogs” on Honolulu’s rail project.

Not the animal, but track crossings made especially for HART.

On Thursday, board members discussed an internal city Department of Transportation Services memo about the so-called frogs.

The memo elaborates on the potential for improper connections between wheels and rail at junction points at higher speeds.

However, HART Executive Director Lori Kahikina told the board that the concerns are a “very old issue” and both HART and DTS consider the matter closed.

HART is currently in a 90-day trial run phase where performance along the line is being monitored.

