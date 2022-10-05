Tributes
Honolulu police investigating apparent unattended death in Kaimuki

File photo of police lights.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:09 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police are investigating an apparent unattended death Tuesday evening in Kaimuki.

Officers responded to a home near Pahoa Avenue and 10th Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.

Authorities have not released any information about the patient.

We’ve reached out to HPD and are waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated.

