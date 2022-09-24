Driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 2 pedestrians in crosswalk, killing 1

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kauai Police Department has arrested the driver who allegedly plowed into two pedestrians earlier this week, killing one.

Officials said 65-year-old Clayton G. Silva Sr. was arrested Friday for negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving.

The incident happened Monday evening along Kuhio Highway in Kapaa.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two women were hit in a marked crosswalk by a Chevrolet truck driven by Silva who was traveling southbound on Kuhio Highway.

Investigators said the crash killed a 50-year-old woman.

KPD identified the victim as Tanya Hall, of Kapaa.

The second pedestrian, a 52-year-old California woman, has been hospitalized for several days for injuries sustained in the crash. Officials said she currently remains at Wilcox Medical Center in stable condition, and is expected to make a recovery.

Authorities said speeding and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. Silva has since been released from police custody pending investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is the eight traffic fatality for Kauai this year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.