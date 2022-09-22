Honolulu’s airport might be making improvements, but it’s still a fail for travelers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s airport has long been a disappointment for travelers.

And despite recent improvements, a new survey says that hasn’t changed.

The 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study ranks the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as the second to worst large airport in the country. Only Philadelphia International Airport ranked worse.

Among large airports, Tampa International ranked the best.

The best “mega airport” was Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport followed by San Francisco and Detroit.

Passengers also weren’t fans of another Hawaii airport: Kahului.

Maui’s main airport ranked second to worst among medium-sized airports, just above Hollywood Burbank.

Among medium airports, Indianapolis was named the best by travelers.

