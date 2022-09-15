Kauai Police: Man, 68, dies following pedestrian crash on Kuhio Highway

PRINCEVILLE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old Hanalei man died from his injuries after being struck on Kuhio Highway in Princeville Monday night, the Kauai Police Department said.

Officials said the incident happened around 7:40 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was walking in the northbound lane of Kuhio Highway, near the Kapaka Street intersection, when he was hit by a Honda sedan driven by a 49-year-old Kilauea woman.

The woman was not arrested and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities said speed and impairment don’t appear to be factors in the crash.

Kuhio Highway was closed in both directions but it has since been reopened.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is Kauai’s seventh traffic fatality this year.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.