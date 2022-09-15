LIST: Known as a melting pot, Hawaii is ranked as one of the most diverse states

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that.

According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022.

Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

Hawaii ranked first in the nation for racial and ethnic diversity.

Here’s how Hawaii stacked up in other categories from this analysis:

Income diversity: 9th

Educational-attainment diversity: 28th

Racial and ethnic diversity: 1st

Linguistic diversity: 9th

Birthplace diversity: 13th

Industry diversity: 22nd

Occupational diversity: 25th

Worker-class diversity: 4th

Generational diversity: 2nd

Household-size diversity: 3rd

The analysis also found the most diverse state is California, while the least diverse is West Virginia.

Here are the top five most diverse states in the U.S.

1. California

2. Texas

3. Hawaii

4. New Jersey

5. New York

Here are the five least diverse states:

46. Montana

47. New Hampshire

48. Vermont

49. Maine

50. West Virginia

