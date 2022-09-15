LIST: Known as a melting pot, Hawaii is ranked as one of the most diverse states
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is considered a melting pot of different cultures and ethnicities, and a new analysis released Wednesday proves just that.
According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the third most diverse state in the U.S. for 2022.
Researchers compared all 50 states across six key dimensions: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.
Hawaii ranked first in the nation for racial and ethnic diversity.
Here’s how Hawaii stacked up in other categories from this analysis:
- Income diversity: 9th
- Educational-attainment diversity: 28th
- Racial and ethnic diversity: 1st
- Linguistic diversity: 9th
- Birthplace diversity: 13th
- Industry diversity: 22nd
- Occupational diversity: 25th
- Worker-class diversity: 4th
- Generational diversity: 2nd
- Household-size diversity: 3rd
The analysis also found the most diverse state is California, while the least diverse is West Virginia.
Here are the top five most diverse states in the U.S.
- 1. California
- 2. Texas
- 3. Hawaii
- 4. New Jersey
- 5. New York
Here are the five least diverse states:
- 46. Montana
- 47. New Hampshire
- 48. Vermont
- 49. Maine
- 50. West Virginia
