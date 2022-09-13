Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer has been arrested

UH says masking will no longer be required anywhere on any UH campus after this Friday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old Nevada man for murder in the 1972 stabbing death of a 19-year-old in Waikiki.

The suspect was identified as Tudor Chirila, a former attorney.

Court documents say he was arrested for second-degree murder.

Honolulu police have been working for years to reexamine evidence in the murder of Nancy Anderson. She was found fatally stabbed in her Waikiki apartment on Jan. 7, 1972.

Previous Coverage: 47 years after Waikiki woman’s murder, HPD re-examines cold case files

HPD previously said it had sought the services of a DNA technology case to assist in the case.

Parabon Nanolabs told HNN that genetic genealogy was used in analyzing the evidence along with DNA phenotyping, a process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owner of a vanity license plate that uses profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter...
Owner of Hawaii license plate offensive to BLM movement sues state, city
Prominent Hawaii Island physician Rudy Puana has been found guilty of 38 counts against him in...
Doctor connected to Kealoha scandal gets far lighter sentence than prosecutors had sought
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Hawaii News Now has learned that the Attorney General's office locked its chief investigator...
Firing of top investigator from Attorney General’s Office ignites retaliation claims
Ambulance File Image
EMS: Man seriously injured in apparent stabbing

Latest News

Susan Soon He Stanton (left) with Matthew Macfadyen (right) with their Emmy Awards.
Former Hawaii resident takes home Emmy for writing for HBO’s ‘Succession’
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Sept. 13, 2022)
HPD and HFD crews were called to the scene on Manoa Road just after 3 a.m.
Police investigating possible arson after truck engulfed in flames in Manoa
Sunrise is turning 15 years old and we want to say mahalo! Join us on our Mahalo Tour, where we...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise is turning 15! Join us for our Mahalo Tour