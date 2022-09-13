50 years after teen’s fatal stabbing in Waikiki, her alleged killer has been arrested

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old Nevada man for murder in the 1972 stabbing death of a 19-year-old in Waikiki.

The suspect was identified as Tudor Chirila, a former attorney.

Court documents say he was arrested for second-degree murder.

Honolulu police have been working for years to reexamine evidence in the murder of Nancy Anderson. She was found fatally stabbed in her Waikiki apartment on Jan. 7, 1972.

HPD previously said it had sought the services of a DNA technology case to assist in the case.

Parabon Nanolabs told HNN that genetic genealogy was used in analyzing the evidence along with DNA phenotyping, a process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.

