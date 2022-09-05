Tributes
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Disaster Preparedness Month and to mark National Blood Donation Week, Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking for donations to help boost supplies for emergencies and disasters. O-type blood is especially needed. Gov. David Ige proclaimed September 4 Hawaii Blood Donation Day.

Hawaii is also part of the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, a group of more than 30 community blood centers around the country that help each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions. Center members are asked to send O-Type blood when they’re on call every three weeks and only when needed.

Around 200 blood donors are needed every day. To learn more about BERC, visit bloodemergencyreadinesscorps.org. Donors interested in donating can register for an appointment at bbh.org or call (808) 848-4770. Organizations that are interested in hosting a blood drive or assisting to recruit blood donors can email info@bbh.org.

The Hawaii National Guard will host a blood drive on 9/11.

