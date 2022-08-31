Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

IHS program aims to help those seeking work, while also providing relief for homeless

Over the last fiscal year, the program has been active, finding work for nearly 300-clients.
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -For Sione Tatafu, a hard day’s work isn’t a stressor, but rather a valued opportunity.

“They give me that feeling of like, ‘oh yeah, I want to work,” Tatafu said. “That’s the kind of feeling that I have. They changed me from being the person that I was.”

That person, from years back, was previously incarcerated and on the verge of homelessness until he found the Institute for Human Services, which offered housing and a job through its employment program.

“We really focus on getting people to be self-sufficient and helping them really achieve a work identity,” said IHS employment program manager November Morris. “Most of us can say, this is what I do for a living.”

Over the last fiscal year, the program has been active, finding work for nearly 300 clients and the preparation is comprehensive.

“They may need a bus pass, they may need some work documents, they may need interview clothes, a haircut,” Morris said. “All these things, we provide for them to kind of get all that stressful stuff out of the way, so they can just focus on finding a job that they like.”

IHS outreach employment specialist Jeri Johnston knows that formula all too well as she was previously homeless, but now helps that community get back on its feet.

“It’s really being personable and telling them, ‘Hey I’ve been here and I know the secret to get out,” Johnston said. “So this is the secret. The secret is get a job as quick as possible.”

Johnston’s goal with every client is to find them a position within two weeks and jobs could be in any number of industries.

“I think the biggest benefit is giving them hope,” Johnston said. “Giving them that hand up where we let them know that gosh, you can do this. You can go ahead and get your job and become stable, so you can get your own place.”

Similar to Tatafu, who now works and lives at IHS’ Kahauiki Village with his family but has plans to soon start his own landscaping business.

He wants those struggling to know — there’s always a way to grow.

“I want them to see where I was and where I’m at now,” Tatafu said.

Those interested in being a part of the program or volunteering, can contact IHS directly at 808-447-2800 or online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Body camera video shows the car that crashed into a yard on Sept. 12, 2021
New body-cam video shows events that led to HPD chase ahead of serious crash
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues

Latest News

Officials said the estimated population of axis deer in the county is at least 60,000.
State announces emergency loans for Maui County farmers impacted by axis deer
Crews haul away derelict fishing nets and an old boat.
‘Goose bump’ as crews remove 50+ tons of ghost nets and a boat from ocean
HNN
Big Island customers asked to conserve power to avoid possible rolling blackouts
HNN
With costs so high, keeping the lights on is more of a challenge for local shops