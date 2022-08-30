Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers

Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.(ok)
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:12 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board.

Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A similar event was hosted back in July and there are plans to hold one every five to six weeks for the rest of the year.

”We are thrilled to offer more opportunities to connect employers with people seeking work,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Just about every employer on Oahu is feeling the pinch right now, so it’s never been a better time to be looking for work. We hope the hardworking men and women of Oahu take advantage of this terrific opportunity to embark on a new career.”

Here is a list of employers that will be participating:

  • American Savings Bank
  • City and County of Honolulu
  • Easter Seals Hawaii
  • Hawaii Pacific Health
  • Hawaii Restaurant Association
  • Hawaiian Electric Company
  • Kahu Malama Nurses, Inc.
  • Kamehameha Schools
  • Staffing Solutions of Hawaii, Inc.
  • Y. Hata & Co., Limited

Liena‘ala Nakamura is a Work Hawaii Division administrator for the city Department of Community Services. Nakamura says this hiring event can be a one-stop shop for someone who is looking for a new career.

”This is important. It can be very stressful and exciting to be a job seeker and we’re here to help show them that there is a pathway to their next job or their next career move,” said Nakamura.

At the event, there will be a computer center in a suite right by the food court on the first floor. Job seekers can use that to submit their online applications to the employers at the event.

There will also be in-person assistance from Work Hawaii staff who can provide professional feedback on resumes and help with applications.

Parking is $3 in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.

For more information on the hiring event, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child was killed Sunday afternoon in an apparent shooting accident near Honokaa, Hawaii...
Child killed in apparent gun accident at Boy Scouts camp on Hawaii Island
Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm showed surveillance video of a 2019 deadly officer-involved...
City prosecutor: Use of deadly force in officer-involved shooting at gas station was justified
Paramedic Jeff Wilkinson (right) stands with former President Obama and fellow paramedic Kea...
Donations for paramedic critically injured in ambulance fire shatter fundraising goal
Honolulu Little League received a warm welcome as they returned home.
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
Christopher Estoy
Hawaii Island police arrest man accused of trapping student inside school bathroom

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 30, 2022)
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday
On August 25, 2022 at around 7:15 p.m., police responded to a home on Halelani Drive and...
Manoa community on edge after neighbor fires dozens of gunshots into walls of home
Forecast: Light winds to persist into the weekend
Forecast: Light winds to persist through Wednesday