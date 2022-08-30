Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in partnership with the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations as well as the Oahu Workforce Development Board.

Ten employers have committed to the effort this Tuesday, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A similar event was hosted back in July and there are plans to hold one every five to six weeks for the rest of the year.

”We are thrilled to offer more opportunities to connect employers with people seeking work,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Just about every employer on Oahu is feeling the pinch right now, so it’s never been a better time to be looking for work. We hope the hardworking men and women of Oahu take advantage of this terrific opportunity to embark on a new career.”

Here is a list of employers that will be participating:

American Savings Bank

City and County of Honolulu

Easter Seals Hawaii

Hawaii Pacific Health

Hawaii Restaurant Association

Hawaiian Electric Company

Kahu Malama Nurses, Inc.

Kamehameha Schools

Staffing Solutions of Hawaii, Inc.

Y. Hata & Co., Limited

Liena‘ala Nakamura is a Work Hawaii Division administrator for the city Department of Community Services. Nakamura says this hiring event can be a one-stop shop for someone who is looking for a new career.

”This is important. It can be very stressful and exciting to be a job seeker and we’re here to help show them that there is a pathway to their next job or their next career move,” said Nakamura.

At the event, there will be a computer center in a suite right by the food court on the first floor. Job seekers can use that to submit their online applications to the employers at the event.

There will also be in-person assistance from Work Hawaii staff who can provide professional feedback on resumes and help with applications.

Parking is $3 in the Dole Parking Structure above the Regal Theatres.

For more information on the hiring event, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.