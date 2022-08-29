YWCA Oahu holds virtual panel to answer abortion questions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - YWCA O’ahu is holding a virtual panel Monday, August 29 at 6 p.m. to answer your questions about abortion in Hawai’i and the impact of the overturning of Roe v. Wade,

Panelists will discuss abortion legality, access, and what more is needed to protect women’s reproductive healthcare in Hawai’i. The panel includes individuals from various sectors including government, law, advocacy, and medicine.

This event will be hosted via Zoom and participants will have the opportunity to submit questions and participate remotely. The public will also have the opportunity to watch on YWCA Oahu’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Register by clicking here.

