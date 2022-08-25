Tributes
Barbed wire fence going up around Bellows a ‘scar’ on the land, residents say

Keolu Hills residents watch a fence go up.
Keolu Hills residents watch a fence go up.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Keolu Hills overlooking Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo, residents often hear military exercises. But now there’s construction activity.

Military contractors are building a fence around the training area that’s 7 feet tall with barbed wire.

Bernard Graner lives next to the federal property.

“Some of my neighbors have started describing the neighborhood as ‘OCCC Keolu,’” he said.

Added Keolu Hills resident Jeremy Kalan: “It’s like taking a knife to just scar the face of this beautiful land.”

In announcing the project, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command said the fence costs $8.5 million and “will provide anti-terrorism/force protection features and comply with AT/FP regulations.”

The Marine Corps said it has dealt with instances of “illegal poaching, dumping of trash, and general trespassing issues aboard the training area.”

In a statement, it added that perimeter fence “will better enable MCBH to prevent these illegal activities, ensure the safety of our neighbors and military personnel, and provide security for government assets and property.”

State Rep. Lisa Marten, (D-Waimanalo, Enchanted Lake, Lanikai, Pohakupu) said she understands the desire for a fence. But, she added, “I have asked that they please keep it off the ridge line to protect our view planes.

“I was assured they were making every effort to do that.”

Marten and other lawmakers went on a tour with the military on Tuesday.

They were told contractors are putting the fence on the ridge in some areas because of the rough terrain.

“I was so surprised to find that some portions of it are exactly on the ridge line,” said Martin.

In a letter to residents, Col. Speros C. Koumparakis, Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, explained the fence would “ensure security and safety for Marine Corps Training Area Bellows and for community members.”

“A small number of non-military structures were identified on MCTAB property and some local community use of MCTAB property was observed,” he added.

The Marines also said the fence will be set back 30 feet from the property line on federal land.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2023.

