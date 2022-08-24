HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want to live longer? Living in Hawaii may help.

A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hawaii residents still live the longest compared to the rest of the nation.

The CDC compiled data from 2020 and analyzed life expectancy for each state and the District of Columbia.

Hawaii had the highest life expectancy: 80.7 years.

Life expectancy in the U.S. declined overall from 2019 to 2020, mostly due to the coronavirus pandemic and drug overdose deaths. Overall, life expectancy in the U.S. declined by 1.8 years.

Life expectancy in Hawaii had the smallest decline — 0.2 years.

The life expectancy for men in Hawaii was 77.6 years. For women, it was 83.8.

The state with the lowest life expectancy was Mississippi at 71.9 years.

Here are the top five states with the highest life expectancies:

1. Hawaii – 80.7 years

2. Washington – 79.2 years

3. Minnesota – 79.1 years

4. California – 79.0 years

5. Massachusetts – 79.0 years

Here are the states with the lowest life expectancies:

47. Kentucky – 73.5 years

48. Alabama – 73.2 years

49. Louisiana – 73.1 years

50. West Virginia – 72.8 years

51. Mississippi – 71.9 years

