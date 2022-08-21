Thousands across the islands walk to raise money for Hawaii charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 2,000 people on Oahu walked from Magic Island through Waikiki and back for a good cause.

“Over 100 charities on Oahu that are supported with this event. And we can do our little part, it just makes a huge difference,” said Mike Rompel, Domino’s Pizza Hawaii franchisee.

The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk returned in person this year, with events concurrently at the War Memorial Sports Complex on Maui, the Vidinha Stadium in Lihue on Kauai, and at Waikoloa Bowl in Queen’s Marketplace on the Big Island.

“To see people step up, you know, the countless volunteers that are here, of course marshals out in the hot sun, the volunteers signing people up, making sure everybody does it in a safe way. It really wants to heart and you really know that the spirit of the law is aloha and well,” said Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president/CEO.

Hannemann said HLTA expects to raise more than $2 million for nonprofits statewide, including youth sports center Epic Training and Development.

“They’ve been down for a couple years, the majority of them haven’t been able to operate. We’re one of them. And so being able to have something like this where everybody comes together to support the community is awesome,” said Tina Scotty, of Epic Training and Development.

In Honolulu, walkers were rewarded with food from Aloha Harvest, Domino’s Pizza, and other sponsors.

