Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn't agree with that

According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in...
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that.

According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022.

Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

When it comes to housing costs, Hawaii ranked second-highest, just after California. Hawaii also had some of the lowest home ownership rates in the nation.

On a positive note, Hawaii did rank fourth for education and health.

Wallethub says the best state to live in is Massachusetts. And the worst state? Mississippi.

Here are the states with the highest ranking:

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Virginia

6. New Hampshire

7. Florida

8. Wyoming

9. Minnesota

10. Wisconsin

Here are the states with the lowest ranking:

40. Hawaii

41. West Virginia

42. Kentucky

43. Alabama

44. Oklahoma

45. South Carolina

46. New Mexico

47. Arkansas

48. Louisiana

49. Alaska

50. Mississippi

