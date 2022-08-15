Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lucky we live Hawaii? A new analysis doesn’t agree with that.
According to the personal finance website Wallethub, Hawaii is the 40th best state to live in for 2022.
Researchers looked at a number of factors across all 50 states, including affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.
When it comes to housing costs, Hawaii ranked second-highest, just after California. Hawaii also had some of the lowest home ownership rates in the nation.
On a positive note, Hawaii did rank fourth for education and health.
Wallethub says the best state to live in is Massachusetts. And the worst state? Mississippi.
Here are the states with the highest ranking:
1. Massachusetts
2. New Jersey
3. New York
4. Idaho
5. Virginia
6. New Hampshire
7. Florida
8. Wyoming
9. Minnesota
10. Wisconsin
Here are the states with the lowest ranking:
40. Hawaii
41. West Virginia
42. Kentucky
43. Alabama
44. Oklahoma
45. South Carolina
46. New Mexico
47. Arkansas
48. Louisiana
49. Alaska
50. Mississippi
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.