Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Two well-known politicians face off against each other in race for State Sen. District 16

Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.
Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.(Hawaii News Now)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Senate district 16 stretches from Halawa, Aiea all the way down to Pearl City putting the incumbent senator against a long-time council member.

Bennette Misalucha who is an immigrant and mom of two stepped into the political realm in 2020 when she was elected to represent Senate District 16.

Although she served as a state lawmaker for only two years, she believes she is the more viable candidate.

“In the height of the pandemic, within weeks of being appointed, we actually were able to organize or food drives for our needy families, school supply drives, as well as toy drives,” said Misalucha.

Her top priority is workforce development and providing more jobs in her district.

“I think it’s important to lay the foundation so that our kids would be set up for the future,” said Misalucha. “So, that they will have the necessary skill sets to be able to compete with anybody.”

Aiea Grad and former Damien Teacher, Brandon Elefante served on the Honolulu City Council for eight years.

As his term at the city sunsets, he still wants to continue serving his community.

“I’m just really excited about our future,” said Elefante. “There’s a lot of challenges ahead, but I feel like my knowledge of growing up in this area will help me work with the voters.”

He said during his campaign trail, he knocked on over 8,000 homes and homeowners expressed to him concerns with crime, housing, and the economy.

One of his top priorities is getting more resources for public safety officers. “How can we inter woven all that and connect that with our community with community policing team, neighborhood security watch, and people just being on the lookout,” said Elefante.

Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.

“Regardless of what happens on the outcome of the primary election, I know that the community will have someone good to represent them for Senate District 16,” said Elefante.

“And whoever wins, I think the community will be in good hands,” said Misalucha.

The winner will run against Republican Patricia Beekman in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
Photo of Michelle Rai and Jordan Knight in 1988 at the Pacific Beach Hotel.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
A neighbor called 911 just before midnight to report smoke pouring out of the Store Keeper Self...
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire

Latest News

Heads up Oahu residents -- expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October.
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here’s why
HNN File
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police (file image)
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Unattended candle cause of fire at a Waikiki apartment, HFD says