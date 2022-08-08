Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here’s why

Some clean energy projects were delayed due to the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Oahu residents -- expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October.

Hawaiian Electric says it’s the short-term cost of transitioning from coal to renewable energy.

When Hawaii’s last coal plant in Campbell Industrial Park shuts down September 1st, Hawaiian Electric will need to use oil until more renewable energy is available.

That’s because some clean energy projects were delayed due to the COVID pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation.

HECO spokesman Jim Kelly said losing coal as a fuel source was projected to cost customers $2 more a month -- but with rising oil prices due to Russia’s war in Ukraine -- that cost is now estimated to be about $15 more a month for a typical customer using 500 kilowatt hours.

“It’s not always going to be like this. We have nine renewable energy projects that are underway right now on Oahu, every one of those projects is going to be producing electricity at significantly less cost than than using oil. And those are going to be coming online,” Kelly said.

The projects are meant to help HECO reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70%.

One of the world’s largest battery energy storage projects is expected to launch in Kapolei early next year

“What that will do is that will enable us to store up solar energy that’s produced during the day. And then when we hit the peak in the evening hours, when people come home and start cooking and taking showers running the air conditioning, we can use that stored energy to cover those hours in the evening, rather than just exclusively relying on fossil fuels like coal or oil,” Kelly said.

Clearway Energy Group’s Mililani I Solar project is set to be dedicated this week.

Project updates are available on Hawaiian Electric’s Renewable Project Status Board.

To lower energy costs, HECO advises customers to consider rooftop solar and limit the use of appliances and air conditioning. Links to resources are available at hawaiianelectric.com and at hawaiienergy.com.

If you’re having trouble paying your electric bill, review payment plan options and learn more about available financial assistance.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just prior to the Ka Uka Blvd. off ramp.
Police search for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed woman on H-2 Freeway
A toddler is dead in Houston after a cement truck went off an overpass and landed on the...
Toddler dies after cement truck goes over overpass, lands on car
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center
Photo of Michelle Rai and Jordan Knight in 1988 at the Pacific Beach Hotel.
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
A neighbor called 911 just before midnight to report smoke pouring out of the Store Keeper Self...
‘It’s disheartening’: Police search for suspect who broke into Honolulu business, set it on fire

Latest News

Misalucha and Elefante have known each other for nearly a decade.
Two well-known politicians face off against each other in race for State Sen. District 16
HNN File
As HECO shifts to renewable energy, customers can expect a 7% jump in their electric bills. Here's why
Police (file image)
Man crossing freeway hit, killed in Oahu’s 28th traffic death of the year
HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
Unattended candle cause of fire at a Waikiki apartment, HFD says