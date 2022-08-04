Maui all-stars advance to quarterfinals at Little League Intermediate World Series

LIVERMORE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another victory for the Maui all-stars competing in the Little League Intermediate World Series in California.

Representing the West Region, the team now advances to the quarterfinals after a 10-run-rule win against the East Region in Livermore Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m so proud of my son. I’m so proud of the team. The excitement that’s running through my body, I just keep shaking. My heart is beating so fast. I’m just proud. I’m very proud,” said Central East Maui Little League first baseman Jayden Perry-Waikiki’s mother Tashiana Cambra.

Perry-Waikiki, 13, hit a home run during the fifth inning.

“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was gone,” he said. “I’m confident that we will make it. We will make it to the championship.”

Marcus Mamuad, 13, pitched six complete innings and only gave up a single run.

“I was feeling good. My arm felt ready, and my curve ball was working,” Mamuad said.

The final score was 11 to one.

“I’m excited because we get to play another game and I’m happy for our team because we’ve come a long way from Maui,” said Central East Maui Little League catcher Riley Phillips.

“This is like a dream come true.”

The Valley Isle boys play Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time. Games are live on the ESPN+ app.

