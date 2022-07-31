Tributes
Police arrest suspect accused of beating elderly man in apparent road rage attack in Laie

Surveillance footage taken on July 19 from a nearby home shows moments leading up to the apparent road rage incident.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a man Friday accused of assaulting an elderly man in an apparent road rage attack in Laie last Tuesday.

Officials said 28-year-old Daniel Reid Aikau was arrested for second-degree assault.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home in Laie Point shows the interaction between the victim and the suspect prior to the alleged attack.

According to the video, the incident happened around 8 a.m. on July 19.

The video shows a dark-colored car apparently making a sudden U-turn in front of a white truck on a narrow road causing the truck to make an abrupt stop. Moments after, the two vehicles appear to have a heated exchange.

The dark-colored car then pulls over to the side of the road and the suspect gets out of his car, immediately walking over to the white truck. Within a matter of seconds, the video shows the 70-year-old man falling to the ground as the suspect proceeds to punch him repeatedly.

The video ends with the man fleeing the scene and the elderly man slowly heads back into his truck.

The victim’s daughter posted the surveillance footage on social media. She said her father had scolded the man for almost crashing into him.

Last July, Gov. David Ige signed a new law that increased penalties for crimes committed against kupuna.

This story will be updated.

