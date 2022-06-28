California man dies in apparent drowning while snorkeling off Kaanapali
KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man from California died in an apparent drowning while snorkeling in waters off Kaanapali on Monday, the Maui Fire Department said.
Bystanders reported finding the 45-year-old man face down in the water on the north side of Black Rock before 5:15 p.m.
Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter to find the victim on the rocks. They said he was unresponsive without a pulse.
Officials said a south swell and high tide made for rough ocean conditions at the time.
