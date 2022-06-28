Tributes
California man dies in apparent drowning while snorkeling off Kaanapali

Authorities are investigating the deaths of dozens of migrants discovered inside a big rig in Southern Texas.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man from California died in an apparent drowning while snorkeling in waters off Kaanapali on Monday, the Maui Fire Department said.

Bystanders reported finding the 45-year-old man face down in the water on the north side of Black Rock before 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived shortly thereafter to find the victim on the rocks. They said he was unresponsive without a pulse.

Officials said a south swell and high tide made for rough ocean conditions at the time.

This story will be updated.

