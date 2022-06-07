F-16 fighter jet makes ‘hard landing’ at Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A runway at Honolulu’s airport was closed for hours Monday after an F-16 fighter jet made a “hard landing,” coming to rest on its nose.

A state Transportation Department spokesperson said the landing gear on the aircraft didn’t deploy.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened about 2:45 p.m.

But Runway 4R was closed while crews worked to move the craft. All planes were using Runway 8R and delays were anticipated.

The spokesperson said the F-16 was a visiting aircraft and not owned by the Hawaii Air National Guard. Sources told Hawaii News Now the aircraft is from Arizona.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

